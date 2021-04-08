Quebec reinstates 8 p.m. curfew for Montreal and Laval

Special emergency measures in Quebec City, Beauce, Gatineau and Lévis will be extended until April 18.

In his second 5 p.m. press conference in one week, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that special emergency measures (ie. a total lockdown) in Quebec City, Beauce, Gatineau and Lévis will be extended until April 18, a week after the previously announced end date of April 11. In Montreal and Laval, the nightly curfew is going back to 8 p.m. from 9:30 p.m., as of Sunday.

Legault also said that in the Eastern Townships, the COVID-19 alert level risks being shifted from orange to red next week. Public health is also keeping a close eye on the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Montérégie, where the number of new daily cases and hospitalizations are increasing.

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus) from the Quebec government, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.