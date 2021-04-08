Montreal curfew Quebec
News

Quebec reinstates 8 p.m. curfew for Montreal and Laval

by CultMTL

Special emergency measures in Quebec City, Beauce, Gatineau and Lévis will be extended until April 18.

In his second 5 p.m. press conference in one week, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that special emergency measures (ie. a total lockdown) in Quebec City, Beauce, Gatineau and Lévis will be extended until April 18, a week after the previously announced end date of April 11. In Montreal and Laval, the nightly curfew is going back to 8 p.m. from 9:30 p.m., as of Sunday.

Legault also said that in the Eastern Townships, the COVID-19 alert level risks being shifted from orange to red next week. Public health is also keeping a close eye on the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Montérégie, where the number of new daily cases and hospitalizations are increasing.

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus) from the Quebec governmentplease visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.