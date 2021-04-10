Quebec is the province with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated

Quebec is leading the country as the province that has vaccinated the highest percentage of its population against COVID-19.

To date, according to the CTV vaccine tracker, Quebec has administered 1,754,749 vaccine doses, covering 20.5% of the population — or 24.6% of the eligible population (excluding people under 16 years of age). These are exclusively first doses, which are said to provide a reasonably high level of protection against the virus.

Elsewhere in Canada, Ontario has received the highest number of vaccine doses — over 4 million doses — and has vaccinated 18.4% of its population. Only 11% of people in Nova Scotia have been vaccinated, and they’ve used only 52.2% of the doses they’ve received.

The numbers are significantly higher for the territories, which have smaller, often more vulnerable populations that have been prioritized for vaccination by the federal government.

