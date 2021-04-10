covid-19 statistics numbers recoveries active cases
News

Quebec hit another vaccination record yesterday and 21.3% of the province is vaccinated

by CultMTL

At this rate, Quebec will be able to vaccinate 500,000 people per week.

The press attaché for Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, Marjaurie Côté-Boileau, has announced that the province hit another vaccination record yesterday, with 73,023 people vaccinated in one day. The previous record in Quebec was held the day before, on April 8, when 69,148 people were vaccinated. Côté-Boileau confirmed that at this pace of vaccination, Quebec will be able to vaccinate 500,000 people per week.

Quebec hit another vaccination record yesterday and 21.3% of the province is vaccinated

Currently, 21.3% of the population of Quebec have already received their COVID-19 vaccine. 26% of the population of Montreal has also received their first shot.

For more about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.