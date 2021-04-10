At this rate, Quebec will be able to vaccinate 500,000 people per week.

Quebec hit another vaccination record yesterday and 21.3% of the province is vaccinated

The press attaché for Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, Marjaurie Côté-Boileau, has announced that the province hit another vaccination record yesterday, with 73,023 people vaccinated in one day. The previous record in Quebec was held the day before, on April 8, when 69,148 people were vaccinated. Côté-Boileau confirmed that at this pace of vaccination, Quebec will be able to vaccinate 500,000 people per week.

Nouveau record : 73 023 Québécois vaccinés hier! 🚀



À ce rythme, on dépasse les 500 000 doses administrées par semaine.



Nouveau record : 73 023 Québécois vaccinés hier! 🚀



À ce rythme, on dépasse les 500 000 doses administrées par semaine.



Le ministre @cdube_sante est aux commandes. Le réseau suit. https://t.co/KxtWTjGIch — Marjaurie Côté-Boileau (@MarjaurieB) April 10, 2021

Currently, 21.3% of the population of Quebec have already received their COVID-19 vaccine. 26% of the population of Montreal has also received their first shot.

