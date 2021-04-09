Quebec hit another vaccination record yesterday and 20.5% of the province is vaccinated

The press attaché for Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, Marjaurie Côté-Boileau, has announced that the province hit another vaccination record yesterday, with 69,148 people vaccinated in one day. This is over 13,000 higher than the previous record set on March 25. Included in the total were 16,161 doses of AstraZeneca.
Dubé also announced that 1 in 5 people in Quebec have already received their COVID-19 vaccine. 25.2% of the population of Montreal has received their first shot.
For more about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.
