Quebec hit another vaccination record yesterday and 20.5% of the province is vaccinated

The press attaché for Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, Marjaurie Côté-Boileau, has announced that the province hit another vaccination record yesterday, with 69,148 people vaccinated in one day. This is over 13,000 higher than the previous record set on March 25. Included in the total were 16,161 doses of AstraZeneca.

Quand le ministre @cdube_sante affirme que la vaccination va monter en puissante, le réseau suit.



12 mars👉 31 527 doses

19 mars👉 41 338 doses

25 mars👉55 713 doses

9 avril👉 69 148 doses



Et des entreprises partout au Qc s'ajoutent à l'arsenal. 💼💉https://t.co/ABIckIcs7J — Marjaurie Côté-Boileau (@MarjaurieB) April 9, 2021

Dubé also announced that 1 in 5 people in Quebec have already received their COVID-19 vaccine. 25.2% of the population of Montreal has received their first shot.

1 Québécois sur 5 @sante_qc https://t.co/63thL8GMjq — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 9, 2021

