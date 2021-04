According to a report by Statistics Canada, Quebec is the province in Canada with the lowest percentage of citizens who consume cannabis. The report found that in the last three months, just 11% of Quebecers over the age of 15 had used it. This percentage has remained unchanged in Quebec since 2018. Quebec Premier François Legault responded to the news with “Bonne nouvelle.”

Nova Scotia and British Columbia are the provinces with the highest percentage of cannabis users, at 27% and 25%, respectively. Ontario currently sits at 23%, 10% higher than in 2018. The average rate of cannabis users across the country is reportedly 20%, up 6% from 2018.

Bonne nouvelle https://t.co/CKffFxvUaL — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 22, 2021 Quebec consumes the least amount of cannabis in Canada

