Third wave is garbage, but at least there’s this.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has just announced that the province hit another COVID-19 vaccination record yesterday, with 74,927 people vaccinated in one day. This is over 5,000 vaccinations higher than the previous record of 69,148 set on April 9. Quebec also set a record in the number of pharmacy vaccinations yesterday, at 15,522.

The 7-day vaccination average is 66,000, which according to Dubé is well beyond their expectations and a promising sign that Quebec will have everyone vaccinated by June 24.

To make your vaccination appointment, please click here.

Vaccination contre la #COVID19



2 records ont été fracassés hier:

✅74 927 doses de vaccins administrées

✅15 522 doses administrées en pharmacies



Moyenne 7 jrs: 66K. Bien au-delà de ce qu’on avait prévu pour le mois d’avril. Une bonne nouvelle pour notre objectif ➡️ 24 juin. pic.twitter.com/ip5iWqmlxe — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 16, 2021 Quebec broke two vaccination records yesterday

For more about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

