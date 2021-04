Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have just received their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a Rexall pharmacy in Ottawa. Justin Trudeau got his shot first, and when it was Sophie’s turn, he offered his hand to hold but was rejected by his wife, who shooed his hand away with a nervous chuckle. The PM emitted a disappointed “aw-aw!” Trudeau took the shot on his left arm directly over an Indigenous art tattoo.

#BREAKING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau & his wife Sophie just received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/5UwaB23SM5 — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) April 23, 2021 Trudeaus get vaccinated, Sophie doesn’t need her hand held

For the list of vaccination sites offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is now available to the 45+ population in Quebec, please visit the Santé Montréal website.

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can be made here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.