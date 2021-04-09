POP Montreal launches the Dans la ruelle concert series tonight

Feat. performances by Martha Wainwright and Tony Ezzy, and a speech by Mile End Ensemble.

The POP Montreal music festival is launching a new concert series called Dans la ruelle, taking place on the roof of the building that houses their offices and the music venue Ursa. The events will be livestreamed via Facebook Live.

The star of tonight’s show is esteemed singer-songwriter (and Ursa founder) Martha Wainwright, who led the POP Montreal balcony singalongs during the dark days of last spring. She’ll be previewing material from her next album, to be released in the fall.

Also performing tonight will be onetime Mile End fixture Tony Ezzy, who left the city this year following a renoviction. A spokesperson from Mile End Ensemble will also be on hand to “discuss these important issues and how you can help push back against developers like Shiller Lavy.”

“We hope this upcoming series highlights what makes Mile End so special and the need to keep the community, including its talented artists, vibrant and safe.” —POP Montreal



Tune in to the first edition of Dans la ruelle on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. here.

