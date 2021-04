70% of Canadians believe police relations in Canada are better than in the U.S.

Police brutality is less of an issue in Canada than in the U.S.: poll

A new study by Leger Marketing has examined the relationship between police and the public following the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. The survey addressed the perception of people in Canada and the U.S. regarding a variety of policing issues, including police brutality, police accountability and overall police protection.

According to the poll results, 70% of Canadians think that relations between police officers and the public in their area are better than in the United States.

The results of the study also found that Canadians were more likely than Americans to approve of the performance of their local police forces in the following areas:

Protecting the public

Holding police officers accountable for their actions

The appropriate use of force

Treating different ethnic groups or racialized persons equally

This web survey by Leger Marketing was conducted from April 23 to April 25, 2021 with 1,548 Canadians and 1,003 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

George Floyd and the Impact of Derek Chauvin’s Conviction



For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

