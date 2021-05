Not far from the Notre-Dame Basilica and the Centaur Theatre on Notre-Dame Street, Pigeon Hole Park provides a breather for Montrealers and tourists alike, a rare bit of green space in Old Montreal. But a Mondev real estate project that has been approved by the city would replace the park in its entirety with a seven-storey building featuring over 200 units.

Mondev plan for Pigeon Hole Park

A petition has been posted on Change.org to save the park, and it has nearly reached its preliminary goal of 1,000 signatures.

From the Pigeon Hole Park petition:

“I am outraged that such a project has been approved by the city of Montreal. In a historic district where there are restrictions on the materials and colours used during renovations of existing buildings, how can a building (like this) be approved ?!”

