Today Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that vaccination appointments at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal on May 1 are being condensed and moved due to an anti-science, anti-lockdown, anti-curfew protest taking place at noon. Dubé notes that while the government respects the right to demonstrate, the choice of location of this protest “is extremely unfortunate” and that “vaccinating is the priority.”

Manif au Stade olympique : les rdv ont été condensés avant 10h et déplacés dans d’autres cliniques. Les équipes se sont réorganisées car on a la capacité.



C’est extrêmement dommage. On respecte le droit de manifester, mais vacciner est la priorité. On continue les opérations. — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 30, 2021 Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announces changes to Olympic Stadium vaccination appointments on May 1

In a press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the Olympic Stadium protest and the potential for disturbing the vaccination process:

“Of course freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and the need to express opinions continues to be extremely important even and especially during a pandemic, but it must be done safely. The irony here is that, by gathering, people are putting each other at risk, spreading COVID-19 and extending the time in which we will have to be faced with restrictions.” —Justin Trudeau on the anti-science protest planned for May 1 in Montreal

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

