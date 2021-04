No one was waiting for the SPVM to weigh in on the news, and their statement was characteristically underwhelming.

Today the Montreal police commented on the conclusion of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd last May. (Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks.)

No one was waiting for the SPVM to weigh in on the news — perhaps addressing their own long history of systemic racial profiling and police brutality would’ve been more relevant and substantial. Their statement was characteristically underwhelming, with no mention of race or racial injustice whatsoever:

“The images surrounding the May 25, 2020 intervention in the United States moved us all. The legal process has taken its course, the jury has made its verdict known, we hope that the victim’s family and the community will find solace in it.” —SPVM via Twitter

Les images entourant l'intervention du 25 mai 2020 aux États-Unis nous ont tous bouleversés. Le processus judiciaire a suivi son cours, le jury a fait connaître son verdict, nous souhaitons que la famille de la victime et la communauté y trouvent un réconfort.

