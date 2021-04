“May Allah Taala make it easy for us, protect us all from this pandemic, change the conditions of Muslims around the world to the best.”

The Muslim Council of Montreal shared a message with Montreal Muslims, a community of 220,000, to mark the start of Ramadan at sundown tonight. This is the second holy month (the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, April 13 to May 12) to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that come with it.

“On behalf of MCM, and myself, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all, and your families, a very blessed Ramadan. May Allah Taala make it easy for us, protect us all from this pandemic, change the conditions of Muslims around the world to the best, bringing the obedience of Allah, faith and safety, peace and prosperity to all Muslims and to accept our fast, prayers, recitations and all of our good deeds in this holy month of Ramadan and beyond, and to continue to shower us with His mercy and blessings. Please don’t forget to support and include in your duaa all our brothers and sisters who are struggling to change in many places around the world and those who are either suffering under occupation or confronting famine, pandemic and hardship. Ramadan Mubarak, stay safe and best wishes to you all. Wa assalamou alaikoum wa rahmatou Allahi wa barakatouh.” —Salam Elmenyawi, Muslim Council of Montreal

Due to bans and limits on indoor gatherings in religious spaces — and, moreover, the curfew — Muslims in Montreal and across Quebec are unable to attend evening prayer at mosques or gather with friends and family following daytime fasting. Evening gatherings have shifted online out of necessity.

“Ramadan Mubarak to all Montrealers of Muslim faith! This month is a time to salute the values of generosity and solidarity that unite us. I wish you peace and health, and I invite you to observe it in the respect of sanitary measures.” —Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

Ramadan Mubarak à tous les Montréalais-es de confession musulmane! Ce mois est un moment pour saluer les valeurs de générosité et de solidarité qui nous unissent. Je vous souhaite paix et santé, et je vous invite à l’observer dans le respect des mesures sanitaires. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 13, 2021

Canadian Muslim Forum President Samer Majzoub told CTV that he hopes Quebec will reconsider the limit on gatherings in religious spaces — which was recently reduced from a maximum of 250 people to only 25 — and wishes they had done so in time for this month. He says that safe in-person Ramadan events are possible.

