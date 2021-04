Olivier Brault, the onetime owner of Hip-Hop Café on Parc Avenue, has teased that the beloved coffee shop’s return is imminent. As HHQC.com has pointed out, Brault posted on social media that the café’s return is coming “sooner than you think,” hinting that it will reopen in a new location in Plaza St-Hubert.

The original Hip-Hop Café location on Parc

Le Hip-Hop Café first opened at 4801 Parc in March of 2014. They closed their doors on Nov. 30 of the same year. The café was unique, with the plethora of events held at the venue. This included meet and greets with international rap talent, weekly DJ set 5 à 7s and open mic nights.

Olivier Brault has also served as a judge on End of the Weak, a battle rap show on Télé-Québec that has been described as “Québec’s Rap Olympics.” He also managers Montreal-based rapper Dunnï, whose music was recently featured on season 3 of the Netflix original series Spinning Out.

The brand has lived on past the café itself. The crew behind Hip-Hop Café continued as event promoters long after the venue’s closure, bringing acts like New York rapper Skyzoo to Montreal.

