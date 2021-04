Both the Jazz Fest and les Francos have been postponed till September.

Following last year’s digital pivot, the 2021 edition of the Montreal Jazz Fest will take place in September, from Sept. 15–19. This postponement from the usual timing in June will allow the Jazz Fest — as well as les Francos, which Spectra has also postponed till September — to occur “under more normal conditions” according to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. The month of September is when the federal government promised every Canadian who wants a vaccine will have been vaccinated.

“In my opinion, this decision will allow these two essential festivals to be held under more normal conditions. You can count on my support.” —Valérie Plante

L’@equipespectra annonce le report du @FestivalJazzMtl et des @FrancosMTL en septembre 2021. À mon avis, cette décision permettra la tenue de ces deux festivals incontournables dans des conditions plus normales. Vous pouvez compter sur mon soutien. #polmtl https://t.co/naEBg2Vu7q — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 21, 2021 The mayor responds to new about the 2021 edition of the Montreal Jazz Fest

According to the statement below, the 2021 edition of les Francos is happening Sept. 9–12.

