The curfew will hold steady at 9:30 p.m. for now.

Montreal gyms to close again; Grades 9–11 return to online learning half the week

During one of the Quebec government’s now-infamous 5 p.m. press conferences, Premier François Legault announced that gyms and other indoor sports facilities will be closing again as of this Thursday in Montreal, Laval, Laurentides, Lanaudière and Montérégie.

In these same red zones, gatherings in churches and other religious establishments will be limited to a total of 25 people, also as of Thursday.

And as of next Monday, high school students in Grades 9 through 11 will return to online learning one day out of two.

Legault said these restriction tweaks are being implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants from spiralling out of control.

The new restrictions follow not only a general increase in the average in new COVID-19 cases across the province, but a major gym outbreak in Quebec City that resulted in 171 cases of COVID-19.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

