Don Smooth and DJ Storm have each dropped tribute mixes celebrating the music of the late rapper.

Montreal DJs pay tribute to DMX in wake of his passing

This past Friday, rapper DMX passed away at the age of 50. Tributes have been pouring in left and right, celebrating the life of the “Where the Hood At” artist.

Over the weekend, a number of Montreal DJs paid their respects to DMX with special tribute mixes.

Don Smooth, who celebrates his birthday today, took to Twitch on the night of Dark Man X’s passing for a special edition of his “Reunited the Mix Show,” spinning many of X’s greatest hits. Smooth’s mix is available exclusively to his Twitch subscribers. Users can subscribe to the season veteran’s Twitch account for unique weekly mixes.

Montreal DJs pay tribute to DMX in wake of his passing

Don Smooth is perhaps best known as the longtime host of “Street Sounds,” which aired on 103.7FM. For years, it served as the only hip-hop show on Montreal radio.

Similarly, DJ Storm has shared a mix of DMX essentials via HearThis. The mix includes timeless tracks such as “Slippin’,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and, of course, “Party Up.”

DJ Storm has had years of experience in the music industry. He has collaborated and toured with the likes of Eminem, Public Enemy’s Chuck D and the Fugees’ Wyclef Jean.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.