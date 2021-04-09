montreal canadiens nhl21 stanley cup

A Stanley Cup celebration in NHL21

Montreal Canadiens announce NHL21 esports tournament

by Mr. Wavvy

The grand prize includes $3,500 cash.

The Montreal Canadiens have announced their third annual esports tournament. Participants can face off on NHL21 for a chance to win big.

Presented alongside Coca-Cola Energy, the tournament offers a number of prizes to be won. This includes a grand prize that features “$3,500, 5,000 Club 1909 points, a Habs jersey with your tag on the back, a PS5 console, and an invite to a real game in a private suite at the Bell Centre next season.” Those who do not take home the grand prize can still walk away with a considerable amount of cash and assets.

The Montreal Canadiens are currently on a four-game losing streak. Their most recent game was a 4–1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, yesterday evening at the Bell Centre. The team will play the Jets once again tomorrow night at 7 P.M.

The qualifying games of the Habs’ esports tournament take place on both April 10 and 11 and 1 p.m. The finals will be held on April 24, also at 1 p.m., and will be livestreamed on Twitch.

Tomorrow is the last day to register for the Montreal Canadiens esports tournament. Click here for more information.

