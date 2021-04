The “crier trucks” will be circulating in some neighbourhoods in Montreal this weekend.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced today that “crier trucks” will be circulating in some neighbourhoods in Montreal this weekend to encourage people over 55 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, with or without an appointment.

“This weekend in Montreal, more than 20K doses of AZ are available with and without an appointment. I asked the network to make targeted interventions in certain neighbourhoods. EX: West Island and Côte-des-Neiges. A Crier Truck will announce the opening of mobile clinics in several languages.” —Christian Dubé

Yesterday Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante expressed concern over the glut of unfilled appointments and quiet walk-in clinics in the city.

The message from all levels of government — and Health Canada, which confirmed again this week that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite a rare side effect — is, to paraphrase, get the fucking shot!

Appointments can be made here. For all the information about the vaccination in Montreal, please click here.

