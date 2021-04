Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has posted a photo to Twitter of herself getting the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine this afternoon. Plante chose to wear a Rosie the Riveter T-shirt during the vaccination, as she considers the COVID-19 vaccine operation to be “a war effort.” Rosie the Riveter became a cultural icon during World War II, representing the women who worked in the factories and shipyards producing war supplies. Mayor Plante closed by thanking all of the employees at the vaccination centre.

“I put on my Rosie the Riveter T-shirt to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, because I consider the vaccination operation a war effort. Thank you to all the employees who made the operation so smooth and warm.” —Mayor Valérie Plante

J’ai mis mon chandail de Josie la Riveteuse pour recevoir la première dose du vaccin d’AstraZeneca, parce que je considère que l’opération de vaccination est un effort de guerre. Merci à tous les employé-es qui rendent l’opération si fluide et chaleureuse. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/h68CtzfEVO — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 23, 2021 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante received the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine wearing a Rosie the Riveter T-shirt

For the list of vaccination sites offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is now available to the 45+ population in Quebec, please visit the Santé Montréal website.

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can be made here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

