The minds behind Poutine Week and Burger Week are bringing la Pizza Week to Montreal next month. As with its sister festivals, la Pizza Week — happening locally and nationwide from May 1–7 — will offer special creations from dozens of Montreal restaurants. The festival has partnered with Skip the Dishes for delivery.

Given that pizza is probably the most delivery-friendly food (and the most classic delivery option), it’s a perfect time for this particular food week — delivery or pick-up being, of course, our only restaurant option right now. It probably goes without saying that this will also provide Montrealers extra incentive to support restaurants.

Restaurants that want to participate can sign up here. For more about la Pizza Week in Montreal, please visit the festival’s website.

