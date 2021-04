La Pizza Week has revealed the full list of restaurants participating in the 2021 edition of this nationwide festival, which runs May 1–7. Over 1,000 restaurants across Canada, over 100 of them in Montreal, will be delivering extra special pizzas via Skip the Dishes, and competing for the honour of crowd favourites.

As explained by la Pizza Week co-founder Na’eem Adam, the primary goal of this restaurant festival — and his team’s other festivals, Poutine Week and Burger Week — is to support an industry that continues to struggle during pandemic closures:

“La Poutine Week in February was our biggest festival ever. And now the timing for La Pizza Week is perfect. We got overwhelmingly positive feedback from restaurants and fans and felt a responsibility to contribute even more to our mission: help local restaurant communities.” —Na’eem Adam

For the full list of Montreal restaurants participating la Pizza Week and more details about the festival, please visit the official website.

