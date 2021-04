A far higher percentage of Canadians feel the same.

Just three in five Americans are happy with Derek Chauvin conviction

According to a new study by Leger Marketing released today, 63% percent of Americans think the conviction of Derek Chauvin is good news. A far higher percentage of Canadians, 84%, feel the same.

The following context was provided before the question relating to the Derek Chauvin conviction:

“Last Tuesday on April 27, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on three counts of murder of George Floyd. Mr. Chauvin is now awaiting sentencing. For you personally, is the courts decision good news or bad news?”

The study also found that roughly half of Americans think the court’s guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial will have a positive impact on ensuring police forces are held accountable for their actions in the future (54%), and the training of police officers (51%). Canadians are more optimistic, with over two-thirds agreeing to the same.

