When Jake Paul won his boxing match against retired NBA player Nate Robinson in November, he celebrated by playing “Iced Out Baby G,” a track by Montreal’s own Nate Husser. Now, it appears as if Paul is hopping on the official remix of that very same track.

Following his first-round knockout of once-MMA fighter Ben Askren this past weekend, Jake Paul previewed his updated version of Husser’s single with his own verse attached. Nate Husser posted a snippet of the remix on Instagram, teasing its imminent release:

Jake Paul hops on the official remix of "Iced Out Baby G" by Nate Husser

This is not Paul’s first rap rodeo. His most famous release is the posse cut “It’s Everyday Bro,” recorded alongside his Team 10 collective. The song has over 281,000,000 views and 5,200,000 dislikes on YouTube.

Released in 2017, “It’s Everyday Bro” has been famously panned

While we wait for in-person concerts to return, Husser will play at tonight’s digital 4/20 Fest by GrimeyMTL. The rapper will release “Teriyaki,” a collaboration with Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins, tonight at midnight.

