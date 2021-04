Infectious disease specialist Alex Carignan has weighed in on the vaccination progress in Quebec.

Medical microbiologist and infectious disease consultant Alex Carignan has weighed in on the current state of vaccination in Quebec. Currently, the province has performed 2,297,411 vaccinations, vaccinating 31.8% of the eligible population (16+).

According to Dr. Carignan, within four weeks 40% of the population of Quebec will be vaccinated, and there will be “a major inflection point.” He confirmed that the increase of second dose vaccinations in CHSLDs and among healthcare workers would also have a positive impact. Carignan compared our forthcoming progress to that of Israel and the United Kingdom, who have already vaccinated 62% and 48% of their populations, respectively.

“With the progress of vaccination, I am optimistic. In a few weeks, Quebec will see the same reductions as in the U.K. or Israel.” –Dr. Alex Carignan

Dr. Carignan reiterated the importance of wearing a mask in the workplace (where 56% of the current outbreaks have originated), as well as the curfew, in order to limit our contact and the spread of the virus.

For more about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

