“Let’s raise our voices together to move from indignation to action!”

Marches to protest violence against women to take place across Quebec

Marches have been planned to take place across Quebec on Friday, April 2, to protest and raise awareness about violence against women and domestic abuse. There have been 8 femicides in the province over the past 8 weeks, and 13 since the start of the pandemic, a period that has seen an alarming increase in reported instances of violence against women in Quebec.

The Montreal event will start with a gathering at Parc Lafontaine (corner Calixa-Lavallée and Rachel) at 12:30 p.m., and the march will begin at 1 p.m. and end at roughly 3:30 p.m. at Parc and Duluth.

Participants are invited to wear white ribbons and/or draw them on protest signs. Organizers noted that everyone will be expected to wear masks and maintain physical distancing (two metres), and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure are asked to stay home.

The events are organized by Ingrid Falaise, the Alliance des maisons d’hébergement de 2e étape, the Fédération des maisons d’hébergement pour femmes, L’R and the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale.

For more about the Montreal march, and links to anti-violence-against-women protest events in 20 other cities and towns across Quebec, please visit the event page.

