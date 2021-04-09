François Legault premier highest approval handling COVID-19 canada
François Legault is the premier with the highest approval regarding the handling of COVID-19

by CultMTL

Still on top.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Quebec Premier François Legault is the provincial leader in Canada with the highest approval regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legault currently sits at 63%, which is significantly higher than most of his peers in other provinces, however 27% lower than when the question was asked in April 2020.

The study, which did not include the Atlantic provinces in a way that they could be individually measured, found that Premier John Horgan of British Columbia came in second, with 55% approval. The premiers with the worst approval ratings regarding COVID-19 were Jason Kenney of Alberta at 23%, and Doug Ford of Ontario at 32%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

