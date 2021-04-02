Regé-Jean Page Bridgerton
Film & TV, TV

Twitter reacts to Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton

by CultMTL

Page is currently the odds-on favourite to be cast as the next James Bond.

Actor Regé-Jean Page will not be returning to his role as the Duke of Hastings for season 2 of the Netflix hit series Bridgerton, and the news broke today in very Bridgerton fashion:

Bridgerton world gossip columnist Lady Whistledown breaks the news about Regé-Jean Page

As anyone familiar with the Bridgerton phenomenon can imagine, fans are unhappy. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Page will appear in an upcoming film called The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which is in production now. He is also the odds-on favourite to be cast as the next James Bond.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

Posted in Film & TV, TV
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.