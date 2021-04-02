Twitter reacts to Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton

Actor Regé-Jean Page will not be returning to his role as the Duke of Hastings for season 2 of the Netflix hit series Bridgerton, and the news broke today in very Bridgerton fashion:
As anyone familiar with the Bridgerton phenomenon can imagine, fans are unhappy. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
Page will appear in an upcoming film called The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which is in production now. He is also the odds-on favourite to be cast as the next James Bond.
