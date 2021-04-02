Twitter reacts to Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton

Page is currently the odds-on favourite to be cast as the next James Bond.

Actor Regé-Jean Page will not be returning to his role as the Duke of Hastings for season 2 of the Netflix hit series Bridgerton, and the news broke today in very Bridgerton fashion:

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021 Bridgerton world gossip columnist Lady Whistledown breaks the news about Regé-Jean Page

As anyone familiar with the Bridgerton phenomenon can imagine, fans are unhappy. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

After finding out that Rege-Jean Page isn't returning for season 2 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/GBNfu6l8VY — MelanatedMermaid🧜🏾‍♀️ (@purple_byobow) April 2, 2021

If Regé-Jean Page is not in coming back then what is the point? What is the point of season 2? Ain't nobody trying to see Anthony. #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/X0rUWpHtWL — Iamrootingforeveryoneblack (@OpinionatedQue2) April 2, 2021

There's a petition! Please let the poor man move on with his life! #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/77M8dXs0DK — Lady Bridgerton (@BenedictBeckett) April 2, 2021

Regé-Jean Page after making us all fall in love with #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/Rc4VhHWdwD — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) April 2, 2021

I stand corrected….this is actually the reaction of women to the news💀 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/7fmXk45DkP — S.B. (@theSheenaB) April 2, 2021

Page will appear in an upcoming film called The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which is in production now. He is also the odds-on favourite to be cast as the next James Bond.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.