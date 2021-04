According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, the favourability of Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole has dropped to 24%. Favourable views of O’Toole started at 30% in September 2020, and peaked at 36% in November; since then however, his rating has dropped steadily by 12%.

The unfavourability of Erin O’Toole has risen more sharply, by 28% since September 2020, as more respondents made up their minds about the Conservative Party leader. Currently, O’Toole’s unfavourability sits at 59%. Another poll done in January, six months into his party leadership, placed O’Toole’s favourability even lower than the previous party leader Andrew Scheer’s at the same time period.

CPC leader Erin O'Toole's favourability rating continues to drop.



24% favourable

59% unfavourablehttps://t.co/79lu4yFStV pic.twitter.com/CFHCxxqY0f — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) April 28, 2021 The favourability of Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole has dropped to 24%.

The current favourability of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits at 41%. The party leaders in Canada with the highest favourability are NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet, who are both at 46%. The party leader with the lowest favourability is Annamie Paul of the Green Party, at 23%.

The party leaders in Canada with the highest favourability are NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet, at 46%.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.