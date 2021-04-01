Eiza González is the new face of Louis Vuitton

The I Care A Lot and Godzilla vs. Kong actress is now the face of LV’s new On the Beach fragrance.

Eiza González has just announced that she has become the new face of the Louis Vuitton fragrance On the Beach. The Mexican actress and singer has appeared in films like Baby Driver and Hobbs & Shaw, and more recently in I Care A Lot, as well as Godzilla vs. Kong, which was released yesterday.

According to Louis Vuitton, the On the Beach fragrance includes notes of Yuzu from Japan, neroli from Tunisia, aromatic herbs (thyme, rosemary, pink pepper and cloves) and cypress.

González shared the news to her 6.7 million followers on Instagram, tagging Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière and artist Alex Israel, who worked alongside her on the campaign. (In a similar post, Israel congratulated González and thanked her for “being such a rockstar.”) The images of the campaign are stunning. Check out the post below.

“Beyond honoured to become the new face of the Louis Vuitton fragrance On the Beach. Thank you so much to the creative team and especially to the Louis Vuitton family. This is so special.” –Eiza González

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @eizagonzalez Eiza González is the new face of the Louis Vuitton fragrance On the Beach

For more about the On the Beach fragrance, please visit the Louis Vuitton website.

For more style coverage, please visit the Style section.