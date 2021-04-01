Could NFL games be coming to Montreal and Vancouver?

“We would love to play regular season games in Canada.,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this week.

The NFL plans to host more international games beginning in the 2022 season and two Canadian cities have already expressed interest in having games at their stadiums. Officials from both Montreal’s Olympic Stadium and Vancouver’s BC Place have entertained the idea of hosting games in their respective venues.

A packed Olympic Stadium for a MLS game in 2016.

“We would be very interested in hosting an NFL game and we are eager to show the numerous planned investments and the many possibilities of the Montreal Olympic Stadium to the promoters around the globe,” said Olympic Park vice-president of business development Alain Larochelle in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“While no discussions have been entered into at this time, we look forward to exploring any potential opportunities this announcement offers for BC Place and football fans in B.C.,” declared B.C. Place, home of the B.C. Lions, in a statement.

“We have a tremendous fanbase in Canada we actively serve, and we would love to play regular season games in Canada.,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a conference call earlier this week.

Canada has previously hosted a number of NFL games. From 2008 to 2013, Toronto’s Rogers Centre held the “Bills Toronto Series” featuring Buffalo’s team.

