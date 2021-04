As an IT specialist, there are quite a number of roles to fit in.

Could AI Replace the Need for IT Specialists in the Next 10 Years?

A world running on technology can never get enough of IT specialists or information technology specialists. IT specialists take care of the technical requirements of the business, which would involve the maintenance, implementation, and monitoring of IT systems.

For one to become a competent IT specialist, they would require to be equipped with the knowledge of different operating systems like Linus, macOS, Windows, etc., have expert analytical skills, and be proficient in a minimum of one programming language. An IT specialist job description includes 24/7 support, track system functionality, and keeps them updated and backed up, securing and maintaining databases besides retrieving data and files when needed.

What Is AI or Artificial Intelligence?

AI is that branch of computer science that has set on answering Alan Turing’s question, “Can machines think?” in the affirmative. It is an attempt at replicating or simulating human intelligence in machines. Of course, the idea has resulted in an unending series of debates and discussions. Authors Stuart Russell and Peter Norvig, in their groundbreaking textbook, Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach, delved into four distinct approaches that have historically defined the particular field:

Rational thinking Rational acting Human-like thinking Human-like acting

These fields are concerned with reasoning, thought processes, and behavior. AI can be further distinguished into two broad categories: Narrow or weak AI and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) or Strong AI.

The Fate of IT Specialists in the Next 10 Years

Now, to acknowledge the elephant in the room, “Would AI replace any of IT Specialists in the Next 10 Years?”. According to a survey conducted by Genesys, a customer experience platform has uncovered the roles that might be automated in the future, according to the respondents:

Manufacturing

Checkout/retail clerks

Telemarketers

Data Entry

As an information technology specialist, there are quite a number of roles to fit in. In today’s day of robust technology, most transactions in personal activities and business require a computer system to record sales, pay bills, keep track of the inventory, and compute payrolls, among others. To keep the computer system in check, every organization requires an IT specialist who will make sure that the software and hardware systems are functional.

Software developers and engineers need not worry about getting replaced since coding is anyway difficult for machines. It would take almost human-like robots to come up with original codes, and that will take up some considerable time.

Nevertheless, AI will come in handy as it will aid the programmers in automatic code generation, software testing, increased efficiency in the deployment control activities, data security, identification of bugs and errors, more accurate estimates, and much more. In conclusion, Artificial Intelligence will make software development easier, faster, and more reliable.

Using Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL), AI can analyze a request forwarded to a service desk, find out corresponding requests, separate new from the previously solved ones, and base their future solutions on the basis of past experiences as well.

Network management is another sector in that AI can function wonderfully. With its ML capabilities, AI will be able to recognize errors as they appear and take subsequent measures to restore the network’s stable operating state.

Some Other Jobs That Can See Changes

The other fields that might have to get some jobs replaced by AI in the next 10 years would include:

Telemarketing . Telemarketers do not require social or emotional intelligence and hence can be easily replaced with automated systems. We already receive robocalls on behalf of certain services and products.

. Telemarketers do not require social or emotional intelligence and hence can be easily replaced with automated systems. We already receive robocalls on behalf of certain services and products. Receptionists . Modern technology companies can replace traditional reception roles with automated phone and scheduling systems.

. Modern technology companies can replace traditional reception roles with automated phone and scheduling systems. Couriers . As a matter of fact, couriers are already being substituted with robots and drones, and it is just a matter of time until the whole system becomes automated.

. As a matter of fact, couriers are already being substituted with robots and drones, and it is just a matter of time until the whole system becomes automated. Retail salespeople . Today, people have become more tech-savvy and make buying decisions by themselves. Hence, companies are revolutionizing the whole shopping experience by replacing cashiers with self-checkouts and the likes.

. Today, people have become more tech-savvy and make buying decisions by themselves. Hence, companies are revolutionizing the whole shopping experience by replacing cashiers with self-checkouts and the likes. Advertising Salespeople . It is quite evident that advertising is shifting from TV and print towards social media and web landscapes. Thus, the need for people to manage the sales for marketers willing to buy ad space is decreasing. The increase in the number of social media platforms has made it more convenient to buy space using a free application program interface and a self-serve ad marketplace.

. It is quite evident that advertising is shifting from TV and print towards social media and web landscapes. Thus, the need for people to manage the sales for marketers willing to buy ad space is decreasing. The increase in the number of social media platforms has made it more convenient to buy space using a free application program interface and a self-serve ad marketplace. Croupiers at Casinos. 10 years from now, when you step into a casino in Las Vegas, you might find yourself seated opposite a robot at the poker table. It would be a cheaper alternative to having human croupiers. Today you can play free online slots or video poker with programmed croupiers. With help of AI and online gaming casino games can exist without croupiers at all.

Jobs that run the least risk of being taken over by Artificial Intelligence would include:

News Writers

Sales Manager

Graphic Designers

Event Planners

Human Resources Managers

Marketing Managers

Public Relations Managers

Chief Executives

Taxi and Driver Services

A Concluding Thought

Although it might seem like Artificial Intelligence is here to snub us off our jobs in the near future, it will not stand true entirely. This is because instead of every ‘taken’ job, a new one will be created. AI requires human resourcefulness and ingenuity. AI is here to cut us some slack and perform tedious, repetitive tasks so that humans can either focus on more complex projects or take a much-needed break.

According to the CEO of Chicago-based AI startup Catalytic, Sean Chou, there will be a greater need for people as ‘technology encompasses and the more we demand of technology.’ He reflects that people will shift their focus from the impact of high technology to help create the said technology and upgrade it with time, with the AI in play. Technology, AI, in particular, involves a massive amount of training, monitoring, and maintenance, and these factors will open new job opportunities.

Undoubtedly, with the AI revolution will come a change in lifestyle, readjustments, and considerable sacrifice, but it is not something the human civilization has not been put through in the past. Important human traits of compassion, empathy, creativity, care, and education will continue to be significant and mandatory for our society.