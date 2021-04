The Parti Québécois leader compared the vaccine to a lottery following the death of a Quebec woman from side effects.

Christian Dubé on AstraZeneca: “Now is not the time to spread fear”

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has spoken out against Pascal Bérubé, following remarks the Parti Québécois leader made concerning the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine. After Francine Boyer, a 54-year-old Quebec woman, died last week of a blood clot after receiving her first dose of AstraZeneca, Bérubé compared the vaccine to a lottery and said that the death could be a “game changer.”

Christian Dubé expressed disappointment in the comments, explaining that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks, and that now is not the time to spread fear.

“I am very disappointed that Pascal Bérubé made such comments. Now is just not the time to spread fear. We have to reassure people. The experts are clear: the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.” —Christian Dubé

Je suis très déçu que @PascalBerube tienne de tels propos.



Ce n’est simplement pas le temps de semer la peur. On se doit de rassurer les gens.



Les experts sont formels: les bénéfices du vaccin dépassent les risques. https://t.co/xIEWQ5dVJ9 — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 28, 2021 Christian Dubé on AstraZeneca: “Now is not the time to spread fear”

Pascal Bérubé responded to Dubé’s comments, confirming that he still encourages people in Quebec to get vaccinated, but hopes that the government will raise more awareness of the risks associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I encourage Quebecers to get vaccinated. I have full confidence in the recommendations of public health and hope that the government will help raise public awareness of the minimal risks (1 / 100,000) of vaccination. My thoughts are with Madame Boyer’s family.” —Pascal Bérubé

J’encourage les Québécois à se faire vacciner. J’ai pleinement confiance aux recommandations de la SP et souhaite que le gouv contribue à sensibiliser la population aux risques minimes (1/100 000) que représente la vaccination. Mes pensées sont avec la famille de Mme Boyer. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ynfbvvnVC4 — Pascal Bérubé (@PascalBerube) April 28, 2021

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. All the information about vaccinations in Montreal can be found here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.