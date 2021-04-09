Celebrities react to the passing of rapper DMX

DMX has passed away at the age of 50. The rapper, born Earl Simmons, was reportedly in a vegetative state at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York after suffering a heart attack last Friday.

The Ruff Ryders member was cherished for his one-of-a-kind raw charisma. DMX struggled with addiction on and off throughout his life. Last year, he revealed his first experience with crack cocaine was at the age of 14, after being misled into trying the substance by someone older that he looked up to.

DMX experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows during his time on Earth. He always remained transparent with his flaws, revealing a personality as human as they come.

Following news of the rapper’s passing this morning, tributes have poured in from a range of celebrities. Friends, peers, collaborators and individuals who grew up on Dark Man X have taken to social media to pay their respects:

I hate this but I’m at peace with it because you are finally at peace King. I love you Eternally X. For infinity lifetimes I will forever love you Big bro. Rest Easy Beloved. Rest. pic.twitter.com/IO17C1g7nJ — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) April 9, 2021

Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX pic.twitter.com/oSAli6ABTn — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. It's Dark and Hell Is Hot was such a landmark album. I was so happy when he returned to the public eye a few years ago and started preaching at Sunday Service, it felt like the perfect place for him. I hope he has finally found peace 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VjPnDya5qZ — Cadence Weapon (@cadenceweapon) April 9, 2021

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX couldn't find the right words but I will miss you and all you have given to the worldhttps://t.co/spuHlgl3dT — Backxwash (@backxwash) April 9, 2021 Montreal’s own Backxwash pays respects

At the time of his death, DMX was close to completing his eighth official studio album. (His latest project, Redemption of the Beast, was an unauthorized release). He had recently revealed Bono of U2 to be one of the guest artists, on a track titled “Skyscrapers.”

Rest in Peace DMX. For more information on addiction treatment in Quebec, please click here.

