Celebrities react to the passing of rapper DMX

DMX has passed away at the age of 50. The rapper, born Earl Simmons, was reportedly in a vegetative state at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York after suffering a heart attack last Friday.
The Ruff Ryders member was cherished for his one-of-a-kind raw charisma. DMX struggled with addiction on and off throughout his life. Last year, he revealed his first experience with crack cocaine was at the age of 14, after being misled into trying the substance by someone older that he looked up to.
DMX experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows during his time on Earth. He always remained transparent with his flaws, revealing a personality as human as they come.
Following news of the rapper’s passing this morning, tributes have poured in from a range of celebrities. Friends, peers, collaborators and individuals who grew up on Dark Man X have taken to social media to pay their respects:
At the time of his death, DMX was close to completing his eighth official studio album. (His latest project, Redemption of the Beast, was an unauthorized release). He had recently revealed Bono of U2 to be one of the guest artists, on a track titled “Skyscrapers.”
Rest in Peace DMX. For more information on addiction treatment in Quebec, please click here.
