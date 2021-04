“These boosters will be the latest version of the vaccine and they’ll help make sure we keep the virus under control.”

According to a new statement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada will be receiving 35 million booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine in 2022, followed by an additional 30 million in 2023. The booster doses will be the “latest version of the vaccine,” in order to ensure future protection from the virus.

For the current list of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Canada, please visit Government of Canada website.

Update: We’ve reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million booster doses for next year, and 30 million the year after that. These boosters will be the latest version of the vaccine and they’ll help make sure we can keep the virus under control. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2021 Canada makes agreement with Pfizer for booster doses till 2023

