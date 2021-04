“The most number of lives must be saved as fast as possible with the vaccine.”

AstraZeneca expected to be made available soon to 40+ in Quebec

Earlier today, it was announced that Ontario will start offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 40 years old and over starting on Tuesday, April 20. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has commented, stating that Public Health Director Horacio Arruda will be making a decision in the coming hours on whether Quebec will do the same regarding AstraZeneca.

“Dr. Arruda is always in touch with his Canadian counterparts regarding the age to administer AstraZeneca. We are awaiting the official opinion of our experts in Quebec in the coming hours. The most number of lives must be saved as fast as possible with the vaccine.” —Christian Dubé

Currently the AstraZeneca vaccine is available in walk-in clinics to the 55+ demographic in Quebec.

Le Dr Arruda est tjrs en lien avec ses homologues canadiens au sujet de l’âge pour administrer #AstraZeneca.



On attend l’avis officiel de nos experts au Québec dans les prochaines heures.



Il faut sauver le + de vies le + rapidement avec le vaccin.https://t.co/xh999X4ZWY — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 19, 2021 AstraZeneca expected to be made available soon to 40+ in Quebec

A vaccination appointment in Quebec can be made here. For all the information about vaccinations in Montreal, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.