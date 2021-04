The baby was abducted by a 22-year-old driving a 2015 Honda Civic.

UPDATED: This afternoon Sûreté du Québec issued an Amber Alert for a two-month-old baby named Wesley Labrecque, who was abducted in Waterloo, QC (90 minutes from Montreal, near Shefford). The baby has now been found safe and sound.

Fin de l’#AlerteAMBER : l’enfant a été retrouvé sain et sauf. Nous vous remercions de votre collaboration.



The #AMBERalert has been cancelled.

The missing child has been found safe and sound. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) April 14, 2021 Wesley Labrecque found safe and sound

