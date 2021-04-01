A Quebec version of Love Island is on the way: L’île de l’amour

We are currently in a global pandemic, what better time to take on a new hobby watch an unhealthy amount of reality television? Love Island is one of the most popular reality television series these days. The show debuted in 2015 and has 17 different international versions — or 18 versions, counting the newly announced Quebec edition, L’île de l’amour.

A trailer for the U.S. version of Love Island

L’île de l’amour is set to debut this fall on TVA. The first season will take place in Mexico. The series will be hosted by Naadei, a singer who made her reality television claim to fame with an appearance on the last season of Occupation Double. Additionally, Mehdi Bousaidan is set to narrate.

The series was first announced in October of last year. Déferlantes, Zone 3 and Quebecor Content will all have a hand in producing the show.

Love Island is not the only reality series to be reworked for a Quebec audience. Remember Big Brother Célébrités?

Fans can submit themselves for consideration to appear on the show here. The application requires a history of your love life, a list of personality traits and a video explaining why you should be chosen.

