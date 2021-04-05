A new study has determined the most trusted vaccines in Canada

A new survey by Leger Marketing has examined the trust that Canadians have for the COVID-19 vaccines available in Canada. Currently, Health Canada has approved four COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

According to the poll results, the most trusted COVID-19 vaccine in Canada is Pfizer-BioNTech, trusted by 82% of respondents, followed by Moderna (77%) and Johnson & Johnson (69%). Not surprisingly considering recent revelations about a rare blood-clot side effect of the AstraZeneca shot (and the Canadian government restricting use of the vaccine to people 55 and older), AstraZeneca was the least trusted COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, at 53%.

Levels of Trust for COVID-19 Vaccines According to Canadians and Americans



Learn more here 👉 https://t.co/5IzrUq86ht#Leger360 pic.twitter.com/bcgyzVqRjf — Leger (@leger360) March 31, 2021

Conversely, among Americans, the order of the most trusted vaccines remains the same (with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson tying in terms of trustworthiness at 58%). However even the most trusted vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech, was only trusted by 63% of respondents.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

