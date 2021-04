A new age group jumps at the chance to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

After we were told last week that the vaccination progress in Montreal was underwhelming, with virtually no lineups at the walk-in vaccination centres, it seems that opening up the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 45+ today has had a positive effect. According to a report, which was retweeted by Christian Dubé, a lineup to get vaccinated at the Olympic Stadium with no appointment formed this morning at 4:15 a.m. (almost four hours before the site opened). The photo below was taken at 5:45 a.m.

5:45 am au stade olympique : Déjà le début d'une file pour la vaccination sans RV. La première est arrivée à 4:15. pic.twitter.com/eQJTwksJPR — Marie-Anne Lapierre (@lapierma) April 21, 2021 A lineup to get vaccinated with AstraZenaca at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal started this morning at 4:15 a.m.

Vaccination sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For the list of vaccination sites offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, please visit the Santé Montreal website.

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can be made here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.