A Kanye West documentary is coming to Netflix

It’s no secret that Kanye West has had an illustrious life and career. Billboard has discovered that Netflix has acquired a new documentary about the rapper, which they purchased for $30 million.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary is directed by Coodie & Chike. The pair have been involved in West’s career since his early years. They directed two of his first professional music videos: “Through the Wire” and one of the “Jesus Walks” versions. Coodie & Chike have previously directed Benji, an ESPN 30-for-30 documentary, as well as another Netflix original, A Kid From Coney Island.

The documentary has reportedly been in the works for more than 20 years. Coodie of the duo has been involved in filming Kanye West since the 1990s. The film is set to touch upon his signing to Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records, the death of his mother, Donda and his 2020 Presidential run, among other subjects.

It was previously reported that Steve Stanulis, a former bodyguard of Kanye, has a documentary of his own in the works about his former employer. Stanulis has previously described the “All of the Lights” rapper as “neediest, moodiest, and worst tipper” and among one of his “least favorite people.”

