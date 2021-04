The MMFA is mounting the city’s first exhibition of work by the neo-expressionist legend.

The art of Jean-Michel Basquiat will be celebrated next year in an exhibition at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. As La Presse reports, the exhibit was initially set to run from October 2021 until February 2022 but was delayed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Jean-Michel Basquiat. Photo by Richard Corman

Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications Natalie Roy announced that the museum has received a $550,000 grant. The exhibition is a co-production with Philharmonie de Paris’s Musée de la Musique. Aside from his physical art, the exhibit will also highlight Basquiat’s career as a musician.

This is not the first Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition to make its way to Canada. The Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto mounted a Basquiat exhibition from February to May 2015, which was guest-curated by Dieter Buchhart.

Basquiat is considered one of the most important artists in the neo-expressionism movement. The New York artist was born in 1960 and passed away in 1988 of a heroin overdose. His work continues to inspire generations that followed. His influence can be seen everywhere from the Brooklyn Nets’ current alternative jerseys to a multitude of Jay-Z lyrics.

