94% of the Parti Québécois votes to push for Bill 101 at CEGEP

Members of the Parti Québécois adopted an internal proposal yesterday with overwhelming support to impose Bill 101 at the CEGEP level In Quebec. The proposal, which was brought forward by the Jeunes de PQ, the Parti Québécois’s youth committee, received 94% support at their virtual national council meeting.

“We see it every day: Our national language is losing ground. In this sense, we are pleased to announce that the proposal of the Jeunes du PQ to apply Bill 101 in the college education network was adopted with 94% support!” —Parti Québécois

If adopted by a sitting government, this modification to Bill 101 would mean that students who have completed their studies at French elementary schools or high schools in Quebec would no longer have the right attend an English CEGEP.

The Jeunes de PQ also reacted to the news with the following statement on Twitter:

“An unprecedented gain for our young activists! The result of the vote shows that our proposal came at the right time and that our arguments were convincing!”

Reforms to Bill 101 are expected from the CAQ this spring. PQ party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has said that his party would not support the CAQ reforms unless they include an expansion to CEGEPs. The CAQ has indicated that this expansion is not in their plans.

