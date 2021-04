The video series features recipes from chefs behind Nora Gray, Marcus, Ichigo Ichie, Maison Publique and more.

The GOAL Initiatives Foundation has put together a series of videos featuring respected chefs from Montreal restaurants sharing some of their favourite “fun, easy and inexpensive” recipes.

The videos, presented in conjunction with Breville, YUL EAT, Evenko, CHK PLZ and Stokes, aim to not only instruct and inspire home cooking, but showcase some of the talents behind Montreal restaurants that continue to struggle as the pandemic persists.

In each video, GOAL founder Paul Desbaillets chats with the chefs to offer a bit of a personal connection with them and their restaurants — local businesses that need support from Montrealers as their dining rooms remain closed.

The series features chefs from Burgundy Lion, Elena, Fugazzi Pizza, Fiorellino Snack Bar, Ichigo Ichie, Junior, Kamúy, le Bird Bar, Maison Publique, Marcus, Nora Gray and Taverne Atlantic.

To watch the Squawk & Gobble videos (free), please register here.

