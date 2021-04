1 in 4 people in Quebec now have their 1st dose; 2 million vaccines administered

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that 25% of people in Quebec have been vaccinated for COVID-19 with their first dose. This news comes as the province hits the milestone of 2,000,000 total vaccines administered.

The Health Minister confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine has already had positive impacts in CHSLDs and private seniors residences, and reiterated its importance in the fight against COVID-19.

“We know that the finish line is approaching in each of our lives. The vaccine wins.” —Christian Dubé

2 millions de doses de vaccins ont été administrées au Québec. C’est 1 Québécois sur 4 qui a reçu sa 1ère dose!



On voit l’impact positif du vaccin dans nos CHSLD et RPA. On sait que le fil d’arrivé approche dans chacune de nos vies.



C'est le vaccin qui gagne. pic.twitter.com/RN7FxrgFWE — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 13, 2021



Marjaurie Côté-Boileau, the press attaché for Minister Dubé, has also announced that it took Quebec just 20 more days to vaccinate the second million; five times less than it took to vaccinate the first million.

Vacciner 1 million de Québécois a pris 100 jours.



Vacciner 2 millions de Québécois a pris 20 jours de plus.



C'est ça la montée en puissance du ministre @cdube_sante! 🚀 https://t.co/deJtRer0bT — Marjaurie Côté-Boileau (@MarjaurieB) April 13, 2021

Yesterday afternoon, Christian Dubé also confirmed that almost 75% of the population aged 60 and over in Quebec had received their first dose.

For more about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

