Your 2021 guide to Montreal restaurants: Côte-des-Neiges, NDG, Westmount

This under the radar Cantonese BBQ joint in Côte-des-Neiges serves some of the most authentic Chinese BBQ in the city. While the classics (char siu, roast pork and roast duck) are sublime, Dak Hing deserves a special mention for their roasted chicken wings and delicious Zhongzi (sticky rice stuffed with peanuts or mung beans). (DoorDash, Uber Eats)

This NDG Szechuan and Taiwanese spot has amassed a cult following over the years for its fiery flavours and hard to find regional specialties. The mapo tofu is a staple but don’t miss the poached fish, loaded with chillies and peppercorns, for a true Szechuan experience. (Uber Eats, DoorDash, 514-564-7698)

From the owners of the iconic Café Gentile comes this New York-style pizza parlour. While the swanky, Zébulon Perron-designed space is off-limits for now, the rigorously (like, seriously painstakingly researched) pies are flying out of the oven! (UberEats, DoorDash, Chkplz)

The first brick and mortar project from Pastel and Fantôme alumni Louie Deligianis, Renée Deschenes and Blake Hickerson. A through and through French Bistro serving classic French fare along with delicious sandwiches, homemade charcuterie (shout-out to the pâté en croûte) and some of the finest produce in all of Canada. (DoorDash, 438-380-4545)

This NDG institution has been serving Italians and non-Italians alike some of the best homemade pasta this side of nonna’s kitchen since 1985. Even for those without deep Italian roots, Pasta Casareccia (which translates to “homemade pasta”) recreates that warm hug feeling of a hearty pasta bowl made with love. The comfort food standards like lasagna and spaghetti bolognese are there, but the counter is full of necessary goodies, too, so don’t forget to pick up the meat-stuffed olives ascolana and pre-packaged cold cuts and cheeses. If you’re in a real hurry, you can even grab microwave-friendly single-portion dishes to go. They even have wine, desserts and garlic bread to complete the night. If you’re longing for a home-cooked meal, consider this the next best thing. Call for home delivery. (5843 Sherbrooke W., DoorDash, Uber Eats, À la Carte Express, 514-483-1588) Contributed by Erik Leijon

