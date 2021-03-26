What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney, Tubi, CBC Gem, Criterion

The zenith of prank comedy, loads of classic titles as a new month begins and more!

Bad Trip (new on Netflix)

As far as I’m concerned, the most important streaming release this week is the insane hidden-camera comedy Bad Trip starring Eric André and Lil Rel Howery. It’s been a long time since I’ve laughed this much at something as gleefully anarchic as this deconstruction of comedy tropes being given a dadaist Jackass treatment. I’ll admit that the film, which hits the service today, is probably not everyone’s cup of tea — but it certainly is mine. (Read my review here.)

At the absolute opposite end of the spectrum, you’ll find A Week Away, a faith-based romance starring Bailee Madison (Good Witch) and Kevin Quinn (Bunk’d), which also sees release today. Nicole Byer returns to host Nailed It! spinoff Double Trouble, in which pairs now make cakes, and Liam Neeson takes his revenge on someone (or kicks their ass or something) in surprise box-office hit Honest Thief, which earned that dubious honor by being one of the only films in theatres during the pandemic. Other movies coming to Netflix this week include Bill & Ted Face the Music, Gods of Egypt and… well, next Thursday is April 1 and that comes with the customary new-month movie dump. Highlights being dropped next Thursday include Cold Pursuit, The Last Exorcism, 300, Alita: Battle Angel, In the Line of Fire and Green Book.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Kavaludaari (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Prime has a pretty impressive selection of Indian films coming out on any given week, but this week is a particularly fecund one with noir thriller Kavaludaari (March 26), space-race biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (March 27), the Tamil action film Annabelle Subramaniam (March 29), the ’90s comedy Ishq (March 29) and the action sequel Hit 2 (March 28) all coming out this week on Amazon. On the North American movie front, it’s somewhat of a lopsided week, with April 1 being a pretty heavy day for catalogue titles including Black Hawk Down, Brian De Palma’s Vietnam drama Casualties of War, John Carpenter’s Starman, the first three Karate Kid movies, Joe Dante’s Small Soldiers, Hitch and 22 Jump Street among the highlights.

New on Crave

City on a Hill (new on Crave)

HBO has the new Tina Turner documentary titled Tina (what else?), which is coming to Crave on March 27 at 8 p.m. It’s the highlight of a week that also sees the new season of Boston crime show City on a Hill (starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge) premiering on March 28 as well as The Last Cruise, a documentary about the people who were trapped on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic, which airs on March 30 at 9 p.m.

New on Disney Plus / Star

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (new on Disney Plus / Star)

The Mighty Ducks reboot / sequel The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers drops today. Emilio Estevez returns as Gordon Bombay alongside Lauren Graham, who plays one of the players’ mothers. It’s been solidly 25 years since the last film in this series, which may or may not be a good sign. Also finding its way to the streaming service this week are all five seasons of Ghost Whisperer and, of course, new episodes from ongoing series such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

New on CBC Gem

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem has The Slowest Show, an absurdist take on the concept of Slow TV from Pat Kelly (of the parodic true-crime podcast series This Sounds Serious). Also dropping today is the fourth season of Call the Midwife, the Canadian webseries Something Undone, the first season of the British period detective series Miss Scarlet and the Duke, the WWII-set drama Bomb Girls, the hour-long local-interest doc Outremont and the Hasidim and RaMell Moss’s acclaimed documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening.

New on Tubi

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (new on Tubi)

Highlights among the extensive array of films and series hitting Tubi this month include the 2002 Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle Collateral Damage, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, the 2010 Mel Gibson thriller Edge of Darkness and Coming to America, which has just been sequelized by Amazon Prime.

New on Criterion Channel

Home (new on Criterion Channel)

11 films starring Dirk Bogarde are on offer as of March 28 on the Criterion Channel (including Daddy Nostalgie, Bogarde’s last film, directed by Bertrand Tavernier, who died this week), as are Adam Rifkin’s documentary Giuseppe Makes a Movie (March 29) and two films by Swiss-French filmmaker Ursula Meier (March 30). ■

