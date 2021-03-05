What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem & Criterion

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Star, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

Olga Kurylenko stars in the French revenge action movie Sentinelle, from director Julien Leclercq (Earth and Blood). She plays a French soldier who returns home to avenge her sister. It drops today, March 5, alongside Nevenka: Breaking the Silence, a Spanish documentary about the first woman to win a lawsuit against a politician for sexual harassment. Also new on Netflix today: the Columbian dark comedy Dogwashers, Adam McKay’s Vice and the Christian summer camp sex comedy Yes God Yes. On March 9, you can catch the Indian animated feature Bombay Rose as well as the new Indian series Bombay Begums, while on March 10 the service introduces French cop show Dealer and the latest season of the sports doc series Last Chance U. On March 11 you can catch the Spanish witch drama Coven of Sisters as well as The Block Island Sound, which premiered at Fantasia last summer.

It’s been a long time coming, and it’s finally here: Eddie Murphy stars in Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 classic. Much of the cast returns in this tale of Prince Akeem (Murphy) discovering he has a long-lost American son just as he’s about to be crowned king of Zamunda. Additions to the cast include Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes, who gave the standout performance in the last collaboration between Murphy and Craig Brewer, Dolemite Is my Name. Also hitting Amazon this week: the Adam Sandler comedy Jack and Jill, Indian drama The Priest (both on March 10), the documentary The Painter and the Thief, the WWII thriller The Secrets We Keep (starring Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman) and season one of the New Zealand period drama The Luminaries.

Season 8 of Vice, the documentary spinoff of the journalistic brand, premieres on March 7. On March 11, you can catch the premiere of Generation, a high-school set series about teenagers exploring their sexuality in a modern world. Truth be told, I have no idea how this logline differs from that of Euphoria in any meaningful way, but in any case, the show created by Daniel Barnz (Beastly) stars Martha Plimpton and Justice Smith. Movies hitting Crave this week include First Cow (March 5), the war drama The Last Full Measure (which represents the last acting appearances of both Peter Fonda and Christopher Plummer — it’s out on March 5),the documentary Underplayed, about women in electronic music, and the crime drama Intrigo: Dear Agnes starring Carla Juri (Blade Runner 2049) and Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel).

Disney Plus has Raya and the Last Dragon available for premium rental at a $34.99 price point; the newest animation feature from Disney features the voice of Kelly Marie Tran as the titular Raya, a warrior princess who embarks on a quest to find the titular last dragon. Also dropping on Disney Plus and/or Star today are the shows Love, Victor, Love in the Time of Corona and Solar Opposites, an animated show from Justin Roiland of Rick & Morty fame.

CBC Gem has the U.K. series Ladhood premiering today, March 5. The show is described as a coming-of-age sitcom in which the main character looks back upon his adolescence. Also available to stream as of today: nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up, a documentary about the death of Colton Boushie, a collection of documentaries celebrating notable women (including the Gilda Radner doc Love, Gilda) for International Women’s Day and the first season of Blackstone.

The Channel has an extensive retrospective of Black Westerns curated by film scholar Mia Mask. Highlights include the Sidney Poitier-directed Buck and the Preacher, the Mario van Peebles-directed Posse and Ralph Nelson’s Duel at Diablo. Mark Cousins’ Women Make Film (March 8) is a 14-hour, 40-chapter documentary about women filmmakers across the history of cinema. On March 10 you can catch the seldom-seen Hong Kong New Wave classic Boat People while on March 11 you can stream Ousmane Sembene’s 1968 trailblazer Mandabi. ■

