WATCH: “Too Late,” the new music video by Maryze

“A relatable emo anthem for crying on the dancefloor, while hoping for a brighter future.”

Today Montreal alt-pop singer and Hot Tramp Records artist Maryze is dropping a new single called “Too Late,” produced by Solomon K-I. The accompanying self-directed music video, shot between Vancouver and Montreal, “illustrate the feelings of helplessness surrounding our current reality, with a fun retro twist,” according to the press release.

“I wrote this song when I was feeling both frustrated about wasting time, and also completely unable to motivate myself in the pandemic. I was kicking myself while I was down, which obviously isn’t helpful to get back up. For some reason, even if the lyrics are pretty depressing, the song came out upbeat and dancey. I immediately heard it with an ’80s beat — the era of sad dancefloor hits.” —Maryze

“Too Late” is the latest in a series of singles leading up to the forthcoming release of Maryze’s debut album in the fall of 2021. (Maryze has also found some side fame on TikTok recently for her viral icicle-rating video.)

Watch the video here:

“Too Late” by Maryze

For more about Maryze, please visit her Bandcamp page.

