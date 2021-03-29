Valérie Plante: “I welcome Denis Coderre to the race”

Coderre has been soft-launching his campaign for weeks.

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has officially declared that he will be running again in the next mayoral race, which will take place later this year in November. Mayor Valérie Plante has just released the following statement reacting to the announcement, expressing her interest in running against him again.

“We can’t say we weren’t expecting it! All kidding aside, I welcome Denis Coderre to the race. I look forward to discussing with you our vision for Montreal.” —Valérie Plante

On ne peut pas dire qu’on ne s’y attendait pas! Blague à part, je souhaite la bienvenue à @DenisCoderre dans la course. Je suis impatiente de pouvoir débattre avec vous, de notre vision pour Montréal. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 29, 2021 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante reacts to Denis Coderre running again in the next mayoral race

